Brian Morris Joins Leadership Team at Innovate! Inc.
Innovate! is excited to announce that Brian Morris has joined its leadership team.
With a wealth of expertise leading digital transformations, Brian Morris has a proven track record of delivering innovation, growth and process efficiencies for large enterprises across many industries. His expertise encompasses all aspects of technology strategy, planning and delivery with a focus on optimizing systems to deliver business transformation opportunities sustainably.
Phill Thomas, CEO of Innovate!, included that “Brian is a key addition to the Innovate! leadership team, and we are excited for the path of accelerated growth we are now on with him on board."
Brian will lead Innovate!'s Geospatial, Salesforce and Cloud delivery teams with responsibility for elite delivery of client programs across the Federal, Nonprofit, Higher Education, Tribal and private sectors.
