Blazeclan Named Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023
Attributes its success to its valued partners and innovation-driven team - OneClan.
Pune, India, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- [Pune, Maharashtra, India], [15th Dec 2023] – Blazeclan today announced that it featured on the list of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023, which awards the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Blazeclan grew at 50% CAGR during this period.
Blazeclan’s CEO, Varoon Rajani, credits relentless focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and the dedication of its exceptional team with the company’s revenue growth at 50% over the past three years. He/said, "Being recognized in the prestigious '2023 Deloitte India Technology Fast 50' program underscores Blazeclan's relentless commitment to innovation and growth. This accolade reaffirms our position as a leader in the technology landscape. We are proud to contribute to the new-age tech community, and this achievement motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering cutting-edge solutions."
Deloitte Technology Fast 50, over the years, has become one of the most aspirational and coveted recognition for tech entrepreneurs of the nation. The list comprises some highly competitive, new-age, agile businesses that are not only focusing on revenue and growth, but are also resolving numerous societal challenges, including issues of sustainability, financial inclusion, medical technology, et al.
“The fast-changing technology industry, especially in the challenging year of 2023, has forced us to pivot, transform, and ensure digitization is more about nation building and community progress; in line with Deloitte’s commitment to build better futures together," said Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. "We congratulate Blazeclan on being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India."
Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Programme Selection and Qualifications
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India programme, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific programme recognising India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.
The programme recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.
About Blazeclan
Blazeclan is a strategic digital transformation partner that enables organizations to accelerate, innovate, and multiply (A.I.M) business growth and fast-track digital transformation journey on the cloud. Our A.I.M differentiates us in empowering organizations to achieve their business objectives seamlessly, effectively, and efficiently, thereby driving value and growth.
About Deloitte India
All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, “what’s different about Deloitte?” the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it’s in the beliefs, behaviours and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity—more than 456,826people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services, yet our shared culture remains
the same.
