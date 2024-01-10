James Howard Jr.’s New Book “Reflections on a Father and His Son: A Memoir of my Early Life Ages Five through Eighteen” is a Remarkable Story of Childhood Transformation
Morrisonville, NY, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James Howard Jr., a retired educator with a slew of achievements under his belt, has completed his most recent book, “Reflections on a Father and His Son: A Memoir of my Early Life Ages Five through Eighteen”: a gripping and potent memoir highlighting the plucky rebellion of youth.
James Howard Jr. says, “Stephen King’s book ‘On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft’ suggests any good story writer ‘writes for himself, not an audience.’ My story attempts to relate events I can recount eidetically in spite of them occurring between the ages of five and eighteen. My wife, a staunch critic as well as terrific motivator, suggested my story be knitted together via a vein of ‘something significant.’ I agreed, yet during the initial stages of this endeavor that unifying piece remained secreted within my fingertips. Ironically, it was the powerfully cogent refrain in a song that quickly became a welcomed earworm, which led me to the solution. Mike and the Mechanics tribute, ‘In the Living Years.’ I first heard the song while on a plane headed west. It gyrated its way into my head and pierced my heart; it could not be unheard. Each successive part of the song’s journey paralleled my sophomoric lack of insight and understanding.”
Published by Fulton Books, James Howard Jr.’s book is a touching look back on the author’s childhood. From a feeble five-year-old enduring painful treatment in the Polio Ward to a boisterous teen who delights in classroom distractions, Howard had a storied upbringing. Readers are immersed in the small-town life of the 1950s and 60s as Howard explores the events that shaped him into the man he is today.
Through it all, James Howard Jr. weaves a web between his actions and his contentious relationship with his father. Their once strong father-son bond became more strained with every senseless destructive act young Howard committed. Once seemingly dedicated to destroying all post-high school prospects, Howard’s life was turned around by a teacher who believed in his future. Through this unwavering belief, the author was able to turn a new leaf. James Howard Jr.’s story is one of growth and redemption that is sure to inspire readers.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Reflections on a Father and His Son: A Memoir of my Early Life Ages Five through Eighteen” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
