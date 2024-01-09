Timeout A. Tāumua’s Newly Released “THE MAGNIFICENCE OF THE 3” is a Fascinating Examination of the Scientific Nature of the Bible
“THE MAGNIFICENCE OF THE 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timeout A. Tāumua is an articulate discussion of key questions asked by many as the author skillfully details compelling correlations between Science and the Scriptures.
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “THE MAGNIFICENCE OF THE 3”: a thought-provoking expository discussion about the Biblical design of heaven and earth evolving around these two subjects, the Atom and Emotions. “THE MAGNIFICENCE OF THE 3” is the creation of published author, Timeout A. Tāumua.
Tāumua shares that “THE MAGNIFICENCE OF THE 3” is the first book of the series about the scientific nature of the Bible. The heroes of the first one are God the invisible Designer, God’s invisible firstborn of the heavens, the atom, and the invisible helpers for mankind, the emotions.
The author provides evidence with scientific discoveries and theories in support to explain Biblical parables to prove that God was fully aware of the Atom when He said that “He created the heavens and earth.” As Tāumua tracked the Atom in biblical parables, he inadvertently discovered the identities of the Tree of Knowledge, Tree of Life, Garden of Eden, and the Ark of the Testimony.
The discovery of the Atom in biblical stories reveals a lot more about how God designed the human body as some suspected. Ever wonder whether Eve was created in the first or second chapter of Genesis and why she was classified as the helper? Ever wonder why God of the Old Testament was the opposite of the Son in the New Testament? Ever wonder whether the Ark of the Covenant was a fact or just a story for fools? Are you still wondering why God created evil? Can anyone prove with scientific facts that God has Omnipresence? Ever wonder whether there is such a thing as a god-particle? The secrets to all these questions and some of yours, especially the last two are all encased in the design of God’s firstborn, the atom.
One of the author’s claims, however, provides overwhelming evidence of the reassignment of the title of the land of “milk and honey” that was once promised to Israel. The author claims that the evidence fell out of the Bible and landed here on Earth. One piece of evidence was the recreation of the Ark of the Testimony by Israelites here on earth on behalf of this newly promised land of the modern world.
The main scientific subjects presented in support of claims are the atom, emotions, neurons, triune brain theory, Big Bang theory, evolution, social brain hypothesis, epigenetics, and the wood-wide-web, amongst others.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, “THE MAGNIFICENCE OF THE 3” is armed and ready for battle. The truth was archived so beautifully that our experts can no longer ignore it.
Consumers can purchase “THE MAGNIFICENCE OF THE 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE MAGNIFICENCE OF THE 3,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
