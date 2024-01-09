Maxine A. Bradshaw and Joanne J. Noel’s Newly Released "Tapping Into My Superpower When Kids Pray" is a Charming Narrative That Empowers Children in Their Faith

“Tapping Into My Superpower When Kids Pray” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Maxine A. Bradshaw and Joanne J. Noel is an uplifting message of God’s ever-present offer for comfort and support as a series of young children share moments when they prayed for guidance and encouragement.