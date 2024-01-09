Maxine A. Bradshaw and Joanne J. Noel’s Newly Released "Tapping Into My Superpower When Kids Pray" is a Charming Narrative That Empowers Children in Their Faith
“Tapping Into My Superpower When Kids Pray” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Maxine A. Bradshaw and Joanne J. Noel is an uplifting message of God’s ever-present offer for comfort and support as a series of young children share moments when they prayed for guidance and encouragement.
Bordentown, NJ, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tapping Into My Superpower When Kids Pray”: a helpful opportunity to teach upcoming generations the power of prayer. “Tapping Into My Superpower When Kids Pray” is the creation of published authors, Maxine A. Bradshaw and Joanne J. Noel. Dr. Maxine Antoinette Bradshaw has a PhD in psychology and counseling. She is an educator, pastor, author, motivational speaker, certified life coach, certified trauma professional, and consultant.
Rev. Dr. Noel, as one of the founding leaders of Faith Foundation Christian Ministry (a ministry that provides religious education, life skills, and resources to under-resourced children in the Caribbean island of Trinidad), uses her gifts and resources to empower children. She is a proud aunty to dozens of nieces and nephews; a mentor to her students; a workshop leader; a public speaker; and a dynamic, self-motivated, resourceful academic leader with more than twenty years of experience in teaching literature, rhetoric, and composition at various colleges and universities.
Bradshaw and Noel share, “Children experience doubts and fears as real as those experienced by adults. Tapping into My Superpower: When Kids Pray is designed to bring awareness to the power and strength of prayer. Its rich illustrations and easy-to-read format will captivate the minds of young readers as they are energized and encouraged to activate the superpower of prayer.
“The topics capture some of the cares and concerns of kids as they experience the ups and downs of childhood. The directed prayers are intended to teach the simplicity of praying, ignite the desire to pray, and bring awareness that God wants children to talk to him about their concerns. The theme of the book is that kids can pray too, and prayer is a superpower.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maxine A. Bradshaw and Joanne J. Noel’s new book offers a warmhearted message of encouragement for young readers to accept God into their hearts and seek him in all things.
Consumers can purchase “Tapping Into My Superpower When Kids Pray” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tapping Into My Superpower When Kids Pray,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
