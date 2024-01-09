Dr. Marilyn C. Lord’s Newly Released “What Will Happen to Us if Our Name Is Not Written in the Book of the Lamb (Life): Volume 1” is a Helpful Theological Discussion
“What Will Happen to Us if Our Name Is Not Written in the Book of the Lamb (Life): Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Marilyn C. Lord is a thought-provoking discussion of key points of Christian theology that relates to overcoming temptation.
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Will Happen to Us if Our Name Is Not Written in the Book of the Lamb (Life): Volume 1”: an encouraging resource for spiritual guidance. “What Will Happen to Us if Our Name Is Not Written in the Book of the Lamb (Life): Volume 1” is the creation of published author, Dr. Marilyn C. Lord, a dedicated mother of four who is the founder and CEO of Organization of Ministry in Houston, Texas, an outreach program for twenty years.
Dr. Lord shares, “At that same time and hour, Jesus spoke and said, “Even so it is not the will of your father which is in heaven, that one of these little ones should perish” (Matt. 18:14 KJV).
“We learned it from Jesus himself that there are secrets in heaven that have been revealed, having our name written in the book of Lamb. And there is only one name under heaven that can truly save us and keep us from perishing.
“Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under Heaven given among men whereby we must be saved. (Acts 4:12 KJV)
“Satan desires to keep you in the dark with his void and deceptive strategies in your life. Christians can be subtly deceived in the inner chambers of their mind. Since it is not an obvious evil, they do not recognize how even the smallest deception influences their behavior in an ungodly direction and how Satan can keep them captive by his will. Neither give place to the devil in your life, where he can keep you in his dark pit (Eph. 4:27 KJV).
“Draw night to God and he will draw night to us. (James 4:8 KJV)
“For God who commanded the light to shine out of darkness hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ. So, then, death works within us but life in Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Marilyn C. Lord’s new book will challenge readers in their understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “What Will Happen to Us if Our Name Is Not Written in the Book of the Lamb (Life): Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Will Happen to Us if Our Name Is Not Written in the Book of the Lamb (Life): Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
