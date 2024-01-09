Teresa Bradshaw’s Newly Released "Ucky Day? Let’s Begin Again!" is a Charming Story of a Little Boy’s Efforts to Understand the Idea of Redemption
“Ucky Day? Let’s Begin Again!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Bradshaw is a heartwarming opportunity to help upcoming generations learn about the power of starting anew with a refreshed sense of purpose and intention.
McKinney, TX, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ucky Day? Let’s Begin Again!”: a heartwarming narrative that encourages young minds. “Ucky Day? Let’s Begin Again!” is the creation of published author, Teresa Bradshaw, a dedicated wife, mother, and registered nurse.
Bradshaw shares, “Ucky Day? Let’s Begin Again is a book about God’s redemptive love for us. Little Pippen learns that making mistakes or having an ucky day happens to all of us, but by the grace of God’s love, we have the opportunity to start over the next day, to try harder, to show our true heart, and to begin again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Bradshaw’s new book shares a key tenet of the Christian faith in a way that will be understandable and relatable to young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Ucky Day? Let’s Begin Again!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ucky Day? Let’s Begin Again!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
