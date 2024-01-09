JoAnn Place’s Newly Released “121 Ways Jesus Was There for Me” is an Encouraging Message for Anyone Effected by Alcoholism
“121 Ways Jesus Was There for Me: My Faith Became Unshakable throughout My Mom’s Alcoholism” from Christian Faith Publishing author JoAnn Place is a deeply personal reflection on the lasting effects of living with an alcoholic and the comfort one can find through committed faith.
Beldenville, WI, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “121 Ways Jesus Was There for Me: My Faith Became Unshakable throughout My Mom’s Alcoholism”: a hope-filled memoir with an important message for others. “121 Ways Jesus Was There for Me: My Faith Became Unshakable throughout My Mom’s Alcoholism” is the creation of published author, JoAnn Place, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Place shares, “Follow the raw and real journey of a young girl as she grows into a woman with unshakable faith while her mom was in the grip of alcoholism. From beloved daughter to scapegoat and verbally abused to separation to caretaker to beloved daughter again. Without Jesus, she would not have lived to share her story. It’s not the worst story; unfortunately, many have it far worse, but it’s her story. A story about how Jesus was there for her and how he’s there for you, too, whether you acknowledge him or not. May it help you find the love, peace, strength, and hope that can only be found in him.
“The grip of alcoholism is very powerful, but the love of Jesus Christ is so much more powerful. His love never fails. We are imperfect but perfectly loved, unconditionally, no matter what happens in our lives or how much we sin. It’s also a story about the power of love between a parent and a child and how it can endure even the most difficult relationship.
“The story was written and posted one way at a time, 121 ways Jesus was there for the author, along with personally selected supporting Bible verses. It can be read one way a day, all 121 ways in one day, or any way in between. Those who read along as it was written said it helped them grow their faith even if there were no struggles with alcohol. For those who are an alcoholic or at risk of becoming one and for those who love an alcoholic, it may be similar to your own story but you can’t find the words to write. And if you don’t yet know that Jesus is there for you, may it help you find him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JoAnn Place’s new book will resonate with many who have faced the challenges of life with alcoholism.
Consumers can purchase “121 Ways Jesus Was There for Me: My Faith Became Unshakable throughout My Mom’s Alcoholism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “121 Ways Jesus Was There for Me: My Faith Became Unshakable throughout My Mom’s Alcoholism,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
