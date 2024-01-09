L. C. Young’s Newly Released "Utterly" is an Engrossing Romance That Will Have Readers Racing to See What Awaits a Young Couple with Unexpected Enemies
“Utterly” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. C. Young is a captivating contemporary fiction that explores the fine line between love and obsession as a young woman works to break away from a toxic ex-boyfriend.
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Utterly”: an exciting tale of love, deceit, and the ties that bind. “Utterly” is the creation of published author, L. C. Young, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Young shares, “Utterly—love can drive a person to do almost anything. Is it love? Or is it a completely driven, dark-focused obsession? More than just a typical college romance, this is about a beautiful, extraordinary young girl by the name of Paulina Cattleya Drake, a freshman now entering college who tries her best at first to navigate her way out of a tumultuous breakup with her controlling and obsessed boyfriend. Like most girls heading off to college, Paulina is doing her best to balance school, work, family, and friends, but not always does life allow it to happen in that order. Paulina simply wants a fresh new start.
“Raised in a great home with loving parents, Paulina realized it was the unforeseen choices that others close to her made that impacted her most that were not in her control. In the midst of all that unexpected conflict, she finds herself thinking about what seemed too good to be true when she meets Dr. Lucas Ray. Not only is he the new assistant football coach, but he is also the new prominent pediatric doctor at Wings of Saints Hospital right in her hometown of Purle. He was the answered prayer in her life through all the hurt and mayhem she was striving to rise above. And she, well, she was like a breath of fresh air, breathing life back into Lucas, after the passing of his parents. She was a bright light to him. She was his angel.
“Their love felt as though it was being torn and challenged at every turn by the constant twists and manipulations from the fires brought on by Paulina’s toxic past relationship and, to their surprise, someone from Lucas’s past as well. See how Lucas and Paulina have to fight to be together as the pages turn and keep you on your toes! Their compelling connection and sweet, tender moments will make you never want to stop reading and anticipate book 2! Paulina’s faith is tested and stretched, and Lucas grows out of his unconditional and undeniable love for her.
“Does love truly never fail?
“This is Utterly.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. C. Young’s new book is the engaging first installment to the author’s “Utterly You Series.”
Consumers can purchase “Utterly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Utterly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
