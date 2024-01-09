Dan H. Meissner Jr.’s Newly Released "Overcomer: One Man’s Journey to Healing" is a Powerful Personal Memoir That Offers a Message of Comfort
“Overcomer: One Man’s Journey to Healing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dan H. Meissner Jr. is an emotionally and spiritually charged acknowledgment of the complexities of depression and finding strength in God.
Goodyear, AZ, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Overcomer: One Man’s Journey to Healing”: a potent reminder of the need for spiritual awareness and wellbeing. “Overcomer: One Man’s Journey to Healing” is the creation of published author, Dan H. Meissner Jr., who currently serves as a hospice chaplain in Arizona. He has earned his degree in chaplaincy and has a master’s degree in divinity. Dan has also served as a hospital chaplain, providing spiritual and pastoral care to patients, families, and medical staff. Dan dedicates this book to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ because without Him, life is nothing. He also needs to mention his loving and caring wife, Colleen, who is his rock and best friend, whom he loves and adores. Dan and Colleen have a business called Divineperspectivecoaching.com, which focuses on coaching and mentoring others.
Meissner shares, “The enemy or Satan lies to everyone, especially nonbelievers of Jesus Christ. From firsthand experience, stop listening to the enemy! The enemy lied and deceived me my entire life. I don’t want this to happen to you. These lies just don’t come from him; he uses people in your life, such as people in school, coaches, and even family members, to deceive and lie to you. Don’t fall for it. The thief’s purpose is to steal, kill, and destroy (John 10:10). I got sick and tired of being angry all the time. I knew I needed to change because if I didn’t, my life wouldn’t be worth living anymore. I needed peace and joy in my life. I was tired of hurting the loved ones around me because of my attitude. After giving my life to Christ in 2008, He helped me and, still to this day, helps me heal day by day. It’s all about forgiving yourself and allowing Jesus to work inside of you. Our Jesus helps me to heal through scripture and dreams. I went to plenty of therapists, and they never helped me. Don’t let your pride prevent you from letting Jesus heal you. Don’t think you’re too tough for Jesus. Jesus never tapped out or gave up on us, so why should you give up on yourself? Grow closer to Jesus, and He will grow closer to you. Jesus’s door is always open; have the guts to cross the threshold! He is waiting for you and wants a relationship with you. You have nothing to lose. Give your burdens over to Jesus, and quit having the enemy lie to you as he lied to me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan H. Meissner Jr.’s new book empowers readers in their pursuit of connection and commitment to Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Overcomer: One Man’s Journey to Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Overcomer: One Man’s Journey to Healing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
