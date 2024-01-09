Dena Bay’s Newly Released “A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: A Personal Divide” is an Imaginative Science Fiction That Explores Societal Divide
“A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: A Personal Divide” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dena Bay is an enjoyable short story that brings readers into the heart of a unique community amid secrets and cultural divides.
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: A Personal Divide”: an enjoyable and unique reading experience. “A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: A Personal Divide” is the creation of published author, Dena Bay, a native of San Diego and loving wife and mother.
Dena Bay shares, “A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: The Personal Divide takes place in the early 1840s during the Victorian age. The town of Milton, England, had a meager fifty families. Orphaned at the age of seventeen, Abigail (now twenty-two) is the youngest adult in the steampunk clan. She had a secret that not even the original fourteen steampunk members knew about.
“All fifty families in Milton always saw Abigail as independent and a bit odd, although she had help from a few people to get her to maturity. Cora, a seamstress, had the greatest influence on her. She was like a mother to young Abigail, who lived alone in her father’s house after his death.
“The steampunk clan lived in a cluster on the outskirts of the town while the others lived in town. The land each group farmed was separated by the town. The steampunk men farmed with steam-powered machines while the townspeople balked at change and continued to use horses to pull their farming equipment.
“Personal differences caused a rift between the steampunk clan and the townspeople as time passed. Socializing with each other became almost nonexistent. Conflicts arose. Spying and gossip became the norm for those who were both curious and disgusted by the steampunk people.
“There are secrets, cooperation among the steampunk people, issues at school, defection from some townspeople, and terror in the air as Aviator struggles to get home.
“Enjoy the lives of the steampunk people with physical, mechanical, and social differences that grew from a group of forward-thinking people—the steampunk clan.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dena Bay’s new book will entertain and entice the imagination as readers are immersed in a different time through a creative lens.
Consumers can purchase “A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: A Personal Divide” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: A Personal Divide,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dena Bay shares, “A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: The Personal Divide takes place in the early 1840s during the Victorian age. The town of Milton, England, had a meager fifty families. Orphaned at the age of seventeen, Abigail (now twenty-two) is the youngest adult in the steampunk clan. She had a secret that not even the original fourteen steampunk members knew about.
“All fifty families in Milton always saw Abigail as independent and a bit odd, although she had help from a few people to get her to maturity. Cora, a seamstress, had the greatest influence on her. She was like a mother to young Abigail, who lived alone in her father’s house after his death.
“The steampunk clan lived in a cluster on the outskirts of the town while the others lived in town. The land each group farmed was separated by the town. The steampunk men farmed with steam-powered machines while the townspeople balked at change and continued to use horses to pull their farming equipment.
“Personal differences caused a rift between the steampunk clan and the townspeople as time passed. Socializing with each other became almost nonexistent. Conflicts arose. Spying and gossip became the norm for those who were both curious and disgusted by the steampunk people.
“There are secrets, cooperation among the steampunk people, issues at school, defection from some townspeople, and terror in the air as Aviator struggles to get home.
“Enjoy the lives of the steampunk people with physical, mechanical, and social differences that grew from a group of forward-thinking people—the steampunk clan.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dena Bay’s new book will entertain and entice the imagination as readers are immersed in a different time through a creative lens.
Consumers can purchase “A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: A Personal Divide” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dena Bay Steampunk Story: A Personal Divide,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories