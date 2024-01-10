Patricia Curty’s Newly Released "Stability After Disability" is an Encouraging Discussion of Navigating Life with a Disability
“Stability after Disability” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Curty is a compassionate resource for finding inspiration on ways to reclaim one’s purpose and drive in life.
Racine, WI, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Stability after Disability”: an uplifting discussion of how to establish a goal and navigate the complex road to achievement. “Stability after Disability” is the creation of published author, Patricia Curty, a dedicated mother who holds an associate degree in psychology and a bachelor’s degree in human services management. She also has an extra semester at a technical school for her substance-abuse counselor certificate. Patricia Curty and her husband, Aldin DeRosier, are the founders of Cosad. She is a best-selling author, international speaker, and coach.
Curty shares, “When you think of disability, what comes to mind? You might assume that it is a medical term, but I was surprised to find out it is not medical. It is a legal term. Understanding disability is the first step of being stable. I have included my testimony as it pertains to the Word of God. I have some resources for you in the book: I have a few devotionals, some mental health worksheets, and I teach you how to do routines and to plan to reach your goal of becoming stable.
“This book will teach you how to be a published author and increase your income and leave a legacy for the next generation. This book will help you practice using your imagination and get your creative juices flowing to come up with your vision.
“A vision is something that is the end result that you want to accomplish. A vision is important because you don’t want life to make decisions for you. Deciding if you want to create a legacy of faith for your kids is a life-and-death situation. There is life and death in the tongue. This book has practical information that you can apply today to reach your vision.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Curty’s new book explores the complexities of life after disability through a firsthand account and empowering resources.
Consumers can purchase “Stability after Disability” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stability after Disability,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
