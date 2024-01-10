Gerald M. Truss’s Newly Released “Poems of the Lord: Book III” is a Powerful Collection of Inspirational Poetry That Will Uplift and Empower
“Poems of the Lord: Book III” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerald M. Truss is an enjoyable resource for daily reflection through potent verse based in key tenets of the Christian faith.
Waterford, MI, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Poems of the Lord: Book III”: a thoughtful anthology that offers food for thought in each poem. “Poems of the Lord: Book III” is the creation of published author, Gerald M. Truss, who was born and raised in Michigan.
Truss shares, “This a gift, from me to you, sent by God, to help us through.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald M. Truss’s new book brings a fresh opportunity for being energized in one’s faith through impactful, thought-provoking poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Poems of the Lord: Book III” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems of the Lord: Book III,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Truss shares, “This a gift, from me to you, sent by God, to help us through.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald M. Truss’s new book brings a fresh opportunity for being energized in one’s faith through impactful, thought-provoking poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Poems of the Lord: Book III” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems of the Lord: Book III,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories