Gerald M. Truss’s Newly Released “Poems of the Lord: Book III” is a Powerful Collection of Inspirational Poetry That Will Uplift and Empower

Waterford, MI, January 10, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Poems of the Lord: Book III”: a thoughtful anthology that offers food for thought in each poem. “Poems of the Lord: Book III” is the creation of published author, Gerald M. Truss, who was born and raised in Michigan.Truss shares, “This a gift, from me to you, sent by God, to help us through.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald M. Truss’s new book brings a fresh opportunity for being energized in one’s faith through impactful, thought-provoking poetry.Consumers can purchase “Poems of the Lord: Book III” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Poems of the Lord: Book III,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.