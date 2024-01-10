Cheryl Dee’s Newly Released “On the wings of an Unworthy Angel: A collection of highs and lows in the Valley of Life!” is a Moving Poetic Experience

“On the wings of an Unworthy Angel: A collection of highs and lows in the Valley of Life!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Dee shares an expression of the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences through thought-provoking verse.