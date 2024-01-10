Cheryl Dee’s Newly Released “On the wings of an Unworthy Angel: A collection of highs and lows in the Valley of Life!” is a Moving Poetic Experience
“On the wings of an Unworthy Angel: A collection of highs and lows in the Valley of Life!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Dee shares an expression of the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences through thought-provoking verse.
New York, NY, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “On the wings of an Unworthy Angel: A collection of highs and lows in the Valley of Life!”: a compelling anthology with heart. “On the wings of an Unworthy Angel: A collection of highs and lows in the Valley of Life!” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Dee, a dedicated mother of four who works in field of medical administration.
Cheryl Dee shares, “On the Wings of an Unworthy Angel is a collection of poetry that embodies the reality of sin in the world and freedom in the anointing of the Holy Spirit. Raw experiences in her life journey have been poured into this book in hopes that there is some soul in search of revival, empathy, compassion, or just knowing they are not alone.
“As humans, we all go through tough times, but there is always a rainbow (God’s Covenant) after every storm. This book will show you that there is a transformation in the blood of Yeshua. The author’s life has never been the same since she accepted him as the Lord of her life and salvation.
“So come along and travel down the winding road of emotions and beliefs of a writer who loves to ignite the fire of hope in others. Know that even through the storms of life, there is unadulterated freedom in the rain. Let the rain saturate the seed of pain as we burst forth into the beautiful creation we are destined to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Dee’s new book will resonate with many as they consider the underlying messages carefully layered within each installment.
Consumers can purchase “On the wings of an Unworthy Angel: A collection of highs and lows in the Valley of Life!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On the wings of an Unworthy Angel: A collection of highs and lows in the Valley of Life!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
