Lauren Bischoff’s Newly Released "The Knowledge Crystals" is a Magical Adventure Through a Unique Land of Riddles and Unexpected Foes
“The Knowledge Crystals” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lauren Bischoff is a creative tale of action and adventure as two cats find themselves swept up in a battle of good versus evil to save a forgetful princesses beloved kingdom.
Pottstown, PA, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Knowledge Crystals”: a charming tale of determination and friendship. “The Knowledge Crystals” is the creation of published author, Lauren Bischoff, a young woman from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Lauren was diagnosed with autism at seven years old and has worked hard to overcome challenges. As a young girl, she always enjoyed writing stories and poems and dreamed of being an author. The Knowledge Crystals is Lauren’s first published work. Lauren has a love for all animals. The characters are from some of Lauren’s experiences as well as from her vivid imagination. She worked on this book for several years and wrote several different versions. This is her final vision.
Bischoff shares, “Two cats—Pumpkin Auken and his brother, Tigger—set off on a journey in their Boot-Hoot to go camping. Along the way, they come across Princess Lauren from a kingdom that purposely exploded. Princess Lauren travels through the Veil of Forgetfulness and struggles to remember who she is and how she can help put her kingdom right again. With the assistance of her new friends, she slowly regains her memory and leads them across the realms of Grimalkin searching for magic crystals, hoping these crystals will free her kingdom from the grip of Dante. Together, they travel through various adventures, coming across strange characters and animals and dealing with mishaps and solving riddles while attempting to get information to lead them to the crystals that can help put Princess Lauren’s kingdom back together again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauren Bischoff’s new book will delight the imagination as readers explore a vibrant realm filled with affable characters and surprising twists of fate.
Consumers can purchase “The Knowledge Crystals” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Knowledge Crystals,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bischoff shares, “Two cats—Pumpkin Auken and his brother, Tigger—set off on a journey in their Boot-Hoot to go camping. Along the way, they come across Princess Lauren from a kingdom that purposely exploded. Princess Lauren travels through the Veil of Forgetfulness and struggles to remember who she is and how she can help put her kingdom right again. With the assistance of her new friends, she slowly regains her memory and leads them across the realms of Grimalkin searching for magic crystals, hoping these crystals will free her kingdom from the grip of Dante. Together, they travel through various adventures, coming across strange characters and animals and dealing with mishaps and solving riddles while attempting to get information to lead them to the crystals that can help put Princess Lauren’s kingdom back together again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauren Bischoff’s new book will delight the imagination as readers explore a vibrant realm filled with affable characters and surprising twists of fate.
Consumers can purchase “The Knowledge Crystals” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Knowledge Crystals,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories