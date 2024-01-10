Janis (Carlson) Fritsch’s Newly Released "Franklin’s Christmas Miracle and Return Home" is an Uplifting Tale of the Wonders of the Christmas Season
“Franklin’s Christmas Miracle and Return Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janis (Carlson) Fritsch is a message of positivity to a challenged world as a story of peace, love, and faith unfolds in a unique, small town.
Warrenville, IL, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Franklin’s Christmas Miracle and Return Home”: a heartwarming Christmas tale that holds an underlying message of encouragement to mankind. “Franklin’s Christmas Miracle and Return Home” is the creation of published author, Janis (Carlson) Fritsch.
Fritsch shares, “What is most important is that I hope you were inspirited by the story. There is way too much negativity in the air these days, and it is my hope and prayer that the story spoke to you in a positive way. If every day were like Christmas, 'what a wonderful world this would be!'
“Imagine
• Our once homeless people have jobs and a place to live.
• Our veterans and elderly are being cared for as they should be.
• Our streets and schools would be safe for all children.
• Our world is at peace.
'Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janis (Carlson) Fritsch’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers consider the impactful message within.
Consumers can purchase “Franklin’s Christmas Miracle and Return Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Franklin’s Christmas Miracle and Return Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
