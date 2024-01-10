Bonnie Doane’s Newly Released "The Best Neighborhood Nativity Pageant Ever" is a Charming Story of New Traditions in a New Home
“The Best Neighborhood Nativity Pageant Ever” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie Doane is a delightful celebration of family, tradition, and finding ways to bring a community together to celebrate the reason for the season.
Charleston, SC, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Best Neighborhood Nativity Pageant Ever”: a warmhearted holiday celebration for all ages to share. “The Best Neighborhood Nativity Pageant Ever” is the creation of published author, Bonnie Doane, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Doane shares, “Katie Purdy is bemoaning the warm Charleston weather with Christmas only six weeks away. Grandpa Purdy has an idea that makes Christmas special not only for the Purdy family but for countless others. Let the joy begin.
“Have a blessed Christmas!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Doane’s new book is the enjoyable third installment to the “Clarence Christopher Purdy” series.
Consumers can purchase “The Best Neighborhood Nativity Pageant Ever” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Best Neighborhood Nativity Pageant Ever,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
