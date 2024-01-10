Albert Sama PhD’s Newly Released “SUCCESS IN LIFE: Keep the Secret, Secret” is an Encouraging Lesson on Being Slow to Share God’s Secrets
“SUCCESS IN LIFE: Keep the Secret, Secret” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albert Sama PhD offers an important message on how to navigate the fast-paced and complex modern world when one is attempting to make moves for growth at any level.
Ft. Worth, TX, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “SUCCESS IN LIFE: Keep the Secret, Secret”: a potent reminder of the need to listen intently and trust in God’s message. “SUCCESS IN LIFE: Keep the Secret, Secret” is the creation of published author, Albert Sama PhD, a dedicated husband and father who founded Peniel Transformational Ministries.
Dr. Sama shares, “Ignorance is and will always be the greatest hindrance to success. Many young people have found themselves in trouble because of a small mistake. Some will never recover from it.
“In this book, Albert Sama leads you to understand basic valuables principles that are keys to success in life, peace, and longevity. Many have had great visions that never came to fruition. Some have started and never completed. How do you make it in a wicked generation where every opportunity is being quickly exploited? There is a secret: keep it secret.
“Through biblical examples of great people of success and great people of failure, you will learn a personal lesson for personal growth. Learn from them and get wisdom for is written. Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore, get wisdom. And with all your getting, get understanding.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert Sama PhD’s new book brings perspective to the necessity to handle God’s offerings with care.
Consumers can purchase “SUCCESS IN LIFE: Keep the Secret, Secret” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SUCCESS IN LIFE: Keep the Secret, Secret,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
