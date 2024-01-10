L. F. Mcardle’s Newly Released “IS REVELATION 18 ABOUT AMERICA?” is a Fascinating Discussion of Prophetic Scripture
“IS REVELATION 18 ABOUT AMERICA?: The Revealing of Scriptural Truths Eliminates All but America” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. F. Mcardle is a thought-provoking study of key scripture related to the truths of Babylon.
New York, NY, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “IS REVELATION 18 ABOUT AMERICA?: The Revealing of Scriptural Truths Eliminates All but America”: an articulate argument for a shift of focus in terms of where Babylon truly is. “IS REVELATION 18 ABOUT AMERICA?: The Revealing of Scriptural Truths Eliminates All but America” is the creation of published author, L. F. Mcardle.
Mcardle shares, “When you read chapter 18 in the book of Revelation, you can easily become curious as to what country this place called Babylon the Great could be referring to. Theologians of the past said it was the literal Babylon located in Iraq; however, upon a more current review of the clues woven within the verses, we find that the evidence points to America.
“In this amazing comparison of up-to-date facts between a city in Iraq and the United States, ample proof has been uncovered and presented that was not previously seen. The author, a theologian himself, has hammered out another interesting read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. F. Mcardle’s new book will challenge readers to a new perspective as a compelling biblical study unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “IS REVELATION 18 ABOUT AMERICA?: The Revealing of Scriptural Truths Eliminates All but America” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “IS REVELATION 18 ABOUT AMERICA?: The Revealing of Scriptural Truths Eliminates All but America,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
