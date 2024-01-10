Samantha Harshbarger’s Newly Released "Unknown Life Change" is an Enjoyable Contemporary Romance That Explores a Star-Crossed Love
“Unknown Life Change” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samantha Harshbarger is an engaging story of young love amongst two individuals from very different backgrounds who find themselves unexpectedly connected.
Pulaski, PA, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Unknown Life Change”: a charming tale of love and family ties. “Unknown Life Change” is the creation of published author, Samantha Harshbarger, a lifelong resident of Pennsylvania.
Harshbarger shares, “Unknown Life Change is about how our lives can change with every decision that is made. Natalie Parker and Levi Kurtz love each other from a young age after knowing each other for most of their childhood. But with one being Amish and the other one being English, is it possible for them to end up together? Follow along as they struggle with betrayal, trust issues, family, and many more stumps along their paths. Will they end up together? Was it just a childhood crush that wasn’t meant to be?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Harshbarger’s new book is a captivating journey into the world of Old Order Amish heritage with a twist of English culture.
Consumers can purchase “Unknown Life Change” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unknown Life Change,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
