Ron E. Cole’s Newly Released “God’s Plan for Good Mental Health: Freedom from Addictions and Bad Habits” is an Encouraging Discussion of Breaking Cycles
“God’s Plan for Good Mental Health: Freedom from Addictions and Bad Habits” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron E. Cole is a compassionate message of encouragement for anyone who feels lost from God’s light due to temptation and addiction.
Los Angeles, CA, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Plan for Good Mental Health: Freedom from Addictions and Bad Habits”: a potent reminder of the many addictions that can turn us from God. “God’s Plan for Good Mental Health: Freedom from Addictions and Bad Habits” is the creation of published author, Ron E. Cole.
Cole shares, “Many sincere Christians are in bondage to all sorts of addictions and bad habits that have become strongholds in their lives. These strongholds can be anything from pornography, drugs, food, sex, gambling, etc. that ruin their marriages, employment, and most importantly, their Christian witness. I’ve experienced the shame and guilt that comes with these sins, and by God’s grace, the Lord revealed how to use His Word to pull down these strongholds. I have written this book to help those who are frustrated with being on the roller coaster of guilt, repentance, and failure again. It is an easy read and simple to understand, pointing out God’s plan in His Word for you to be free as Jesus stated in John 8:36, 'Whom the Son set free is free indeed.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron E. Cole’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves facing a crossroads of faith.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Plan for Good Mental Health: Freedom from Addictions and Bad Habits” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Plan for Good Mental Health: Freedom from Addictions and Bad Habits,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
