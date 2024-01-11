Jed Morehouse’s Newly Released "Honest To God" is a Six Part Challenge to Christians at Any Stage of Their Spiritual Walk
“Honest To God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jed Morehouse is a compelling discussion of the myriad gifts God can provide to each of us if we learn to be obedient, true believers.
Brookston, IN, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Honest To God”: a potent reminder of the need to be present and active in one’s faith. “Honest To God” is the creation of published author, Jed Morehouse, a dedicated husband and father who holds a career as a respiratory therapist.
Morehouse shares, “Life is hard. People search, sometimes their whole life, to find meaning and acceptance, but where can we find meaning and acceptance? These two things come from within. God can give you love, peace, joy, meaning, acceptance, and fulfillment. Unfortunately, many people never experience God’s blessings. If we obey God and his commandments, he promises to bless us. Obedience is a process and a lifestyle that few people take advantage of. Disobedience causes heartache and pain. Just read the story of Jonah. Obedience is doing God’s will, God’s way, in God’s timing.
Jed Morehouse takes us through a six-step prayer challenge that can change your life. Living life on our own is hard. We need God’s help! First, we have to be honest with God. Follow these six challenges and see what God will do in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jed Morehouse’s new book offers readers an enjoyable resource for personal reflection or group discussion as six main themes of faith are examined.
Consumers can purchase “Honest To God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Honest To God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
