Author Shannon Reland’s New Book, "The College Stalker," is the Haunting Tale of Someone Who Refused to Take "No" for an Answer, Protecting Herself at All Costs
Recent release “The College Stalker” from Covenant Books author Shannon Reland is a suspenseful novel that takes readers through Jennifer’s breathtaking experience trying to evade her relentless stalker.
New York, NY, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Reland, who lives in Statesville, North Carolina, has completed her new book, “The College Stalker”: a chilling work that highlights the terrifying reality of stalking.
Reland writes, “Jennifer and I grew up in a small town in Maine. Throughout our school years, we became the best of friends—like sisters. We have lots of friends that we grew up with, and we hang out with them on a regular basis. I come from a large family—an older brother and sister, my twin brother and I in the middle, and a younger sister. Jennifer is an only child who dreamed of having a lot of brothers and sisters. Our mothers are cousins, so I guess you can say that Jennifer has a big family too. We always make her feel welcome in our family. My brothers, sisters, and I all have our own bedrooms plus extra ones as well. My mother gave Jennifer her own room because she slept over a lot. We took Jennifer shopping for her own things for her bedroom; after all, she is family. We always made Jennifer feel right at home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shannon Reland’s new book invites readers to discover how Braelynn’s terrifying story unfolds, as she has to escape her stalker.
Readers can purchase “The College Stalker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Reland writes, “Jennifer and I grew up in a small town in Maine. Throughout our school years, we became the best of friends—like sisters. We have lots of friends that we grew up with, and we hang out with them on a regular basis. I come from a large family—an older brother and sister, my twin brother and I in the middle, and a younger sister. Jennifer is an only child who dreamed of having a lot of brothers and sisters. Our mothers are cousins, so I guess you can say that Jennifer has a big family too. We always make her feel welcome in our family. My brothers, sisters, and I all have our own bedrooms plus extra ones as well. My mother gave Jennifer her own room because she slept over a lot. We took Jennifer shopping for her own things for her bedroom; after all, she is family. We always made Jennifer feel right at home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shannon Reland’s new book invites readers to discover how Braelynn’s terrifying story unfolds, as she has to escape her stalker.
Readers can purchase “The College Stalker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories