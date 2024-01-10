Author Artour Aghvani’s New Book, "the Adventures of Happy-Holiday," is a Delightful Story About the Importance of Working Slowly with a Team to Accomplish Your Tasks

Recent release “The Adventures of Happy-Holiday” from Covenant Books author Artour Aghvani centers on Happy’s friend Fastuz, who loves to accomplish his tasks as quickly as possible, and often by himself. As Fastuz helps Happy decorate for the holidays, he ends up learning that sometimes it’s better to accept help and take your time to do things right on the first try.