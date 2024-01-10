Author Artour Aghvani’s New Book, "the Adventures of Happy-Holiday," is a Delightful Story About the Importance of Working Slowly with a Team to Accomplish Your Tasks
Recent release “The Adventures of Happy-Holiday” from Covenant Books author Artour Aghvani centers on Happy’s friend Fastuz, who loves to accomplish his tasks as quickly as possible, and often by himself. As Fastuz helps Happy decorate for the holidays, he ends up learning that sometimes it’s better to accept help and take your time to do things right on the first try.
New York, NY, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Artour Aghvani, a loving husband and father who graduated from a choreographic university as a professional actor and classical dancer, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Happy-Holiday”: a charming story that follows Happy’s friend Fastuz, who learns with the help of his friend that sometimes doing things quickly and on your own is not always the best solution.
“A character named Fastuz likes to do everything fast and by himself,” writes Aghvani. “But he soon learns that doing things fast is not the right thing to do, but instead, doing those things with someone is. Doing things alone may be fast, but with a team, you will reach great distances.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Artour Aghvani’s new book is an adorable story that is designed to help encourage young readers and instill within them valuable life lessons that they can carry with them as they experience all of life’s challenges. With color artwork designed by both the author and his three children to help bring his story to life, “The Adventures of Happy-Holiday” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Happy-Holiday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
