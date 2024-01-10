Author Larry Squyres’s New Book, "The Religious Divide," is a Compelling Read That Compares and Contrasts Catholicism and Protestantism with Biblical Doctrine
Recent release “The Religious Divide” from Covenant Books author Larry Squyres is a thought-provoking and faith-based exploration of the differences that separate Catholics and Protestants, the different Biblical sources of these differences, and the similarities that bring both sects to an understanding of each other.
Clarksville, IN, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larry Squyres, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his new book, “The Religious Divide”: a fascinating overview of the differences between Catholicism and Protestantism, where these differences arise from, and how both sects of Christianity compare to what is actually taught in the Bible.
After suffering from congestive heart failure in 2016, author Larry Squyres turned his attention to writing, having already had some experience writing articles and taking pictures for “ABATE of Indiana.” The author has been married to his wife, Cindy, for thirty-seven years and together they have two grown daughters and three grandsons. A member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association since 2002, Squyres has held various positions within the local chapter #481 JC’s Bunch, which evangelizes at motorcycle rallies and events. He currently holds the position of chapter president and is also a member of the Louisville Christian Writers since 2019.
“Christianity has been around for over two thousand years,” shares Squyres. “So who’s right and wrong regarding Catholic or Protestant beliefs? What does the Bible say?
“We look at some of the issues: baptism and the correct way. Purgatory, is there such a place? The immortal soul, is it immortal after death? Who are saints? Are traditions equal to biblical scripture? Is the rapture just a story, or does it have another meaning or time? Finally, in ‘The Religious Divide,’ we look at some differences between Catholicism, Protestantism, and the Bible—and come to a better understanding.
“If you have ever had these questions, this book is for you. In addition, this book includes references from where Catholicism takes its answers, the Vulgate Bible and the writings of men, where Protestantism gets its answers from the King James Version, and what the Bible has to say on these subjects.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry Squyres’s new book is the perfect tool for those who are curious about why Christianity has become splintered with various different sects, and how the Bible and Christ are able to connect them all.
Readers can purchase “The Religious Divide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After suffering from congestive heart failure in 2016, author Larry Squyres turned his attention to writing, having already had some experience writing articles and taking pictures for “ABATE of Indiana.” The author has been married to his wife, Cindy, for thirty-seven years and together they have two grown daughters and three grandsons. A member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association since 2002, Squyres has held various positions within the local chapter #481 JC’s Bunch, which evangelizes at motorcycle rallies and events. He currently holds the position of chapter president and is also a member of the Louisville Christian Writers since 2019.
“Christianity has been around for over two thousand years,” shares Squyres. “So who’s right and wrong regarding Catholic or Protestant beliefs? What does the Bible say?
“We look at some of the issues: baptism and the correct way. Purgatory, is there such a place? The immortal soul, is it immortal after death? Who are saints? Are traditions equal to biblical scripture? Is the rapture just a story, or does it have another meaning or time? Finally, in ‘The Religious Divide,’ we look at some differences between Catholicism, Protestantism, and the Bible—and come to a better understanding.
“If you have ever had these questions, this book is for you. In addition, this book includes references from where Catholicism takes its answers, the Vulgate Bible and the writings of men, where Protestantism gets its answers from the King James Version, and what the Bible has to say on these subjects.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry Squyres’s new book is the perfect tool for those who are curious about why Christianity has become splintered with various different sects, and how the Bible and Christ are able to connect them all.
Readers can purchase “The Religious Divide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories