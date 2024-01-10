Author Larry Squyres’s New Book, "The Religious Divide," is a Compelling Read That Compares and Contrasts Catholicism and Protestantism with Biblical Doctrine

Recent release “The Religious Divide” from Covenant Books author Larry Squyres is a thought-provoking and faith-based exploration of the differences that separate Catholics and Protestants, the different Biblical sources of these differences, and the similarities that bring both sects to an understanding of each other.