Author Michael R. Urban, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Fatigue Analysis of a Paper Airplane,” Presents an Integrated Approach to Computer-Based Fatigue Analysis Methods
Recent release “Fatigue Analysis of a Paper Airplane” from Covenant Books author Michael R. Urban, Ph.D. aims to transition disjointed inefficient analyses into a unified computer-based holistic technique by introducing a fatigue analysis method specifically developed for computer simulations.
Viera, FL, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael R. Urban, Ph.D., who earned his doctorate degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut, has completed his new book, “Fatigue Analysis of a Paper Airplane”: a fascinating work that presents a novel computer-based unified approach to fatigue methods which incorporates a holistic approach for more accurate and consistent analyses, including the management and leadership of fatigue analysis projects, minimization of analytic scatter, management of physical scatter, and unification of methods that minimize subjective inputs often needed to bridge inconsistent techniques.
Author Michael R. Urban, Ph.D., has over forty years of experience in designing and supporting aerospace structures, serving as a team leader for numerous commercial and military aerospace programs.
Dr. Urban was appointed the chief of structural methods R&D for a major aerospace company. He has published many papers covering numerous structural analysis topics. Dr. Urban was selected to lead the Vertical Lift Consortium’s structural technology development program. Additionally, he served on the organizing committee and as a journal editor for the International Conference on Fatigue.
Dr. Urban writes, “Many mathematical formulations have been employed over the years to help predict cyclic loading performance with the goal of understanding and, ultimately, preventing failure. Fatigue analysis is relatively new when compared to static loading analysis. Predictive techniques for understanding static failures have been successfully used for many years. It is thereby understandable that their techniques were extending into fatigue analysis. The key question is, Was it optimal to expand static techniques to cyclic loading analyses?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael R. Urban, Ph.D.’s new book offers a new perspective on fatigue analysis.
Readers can purchase "Fatigue Analysis of a Paper Airplane" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
