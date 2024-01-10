Author Michael R. Urban, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Fatigue Analysis of a Paper Airplane,” Presents an Integrated Approach to Computer-Based Fatigue Analysis Methods

Recent release “Fatigue Analysis of a Paper Airplane” from Covenant Books author Michael R. Urban, Ph.D. aims to transition disjointed inefficient analyses into a unified computer-based holistic technique by introducing a fatigue analysis method specifically developed for computer simulations.