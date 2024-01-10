Author Tami Johnson’s New Book, “Bird Scratch Ranch: The Perfect Christmas Present,” Follows Animals Living on a Ranch as They Search for a Christmas Gift for Their Human
Recent release “Bird Scratch Ranch: The Perfect Christmas Present” from Covenant Books author Tami Johnson is an adorable story that centers around a group of farm animals on the hunt to find Christmas presents for their humans. Along the way, they befriend an abandoned puppy, and bring him home to become the ultimate gift.
Arlington, SD, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tami Johnson, a mother of two, a grandmother of three, and a small business owner, has completed her new book, “Bird Scratch Ranch: The Perfect Christmas Present”: a charming story that centers around a group of farm animals who try to find the perfect gift for their humans, and end up changing a stray puppy’s life.
Born and raised on the prairies of South Dakota where she has spent most of her life, Tami Johnson is the author of multiple books, including “Hana’s First Christmas on the Farm,” “Ben and Hana: Guardians of the Guineas,” “Nick, the Christmas Coyote,” “Ben and Hana: In Saving Noname,” “The Goats That Saved Christmas,” “Bucky, the New Kid on the Farm,” “The Christmas Tree Disaster,” and “Hans and Greta: In What Is Christmas.” If Tami is not at her shop in town, you will find her on her acreage, which is called Bird Scratch Ranch, usually with a few animals and birds trailing behind her. Her animals of both present and past are the inspiration for her stories.
“It is Christmas Eve at Bird Scratch Ranch; all the animals and birds are excited for Christmas to soon be here,” writes Tami. “That is until Big Momma, the head goat, calls them all to the barn to announce that they have one big problem: They all forgot to get their humans a Christmas present.
“As they try to figure out what to do, young Stubby suggests borrowing their humans’ pickup and driving to the store. But Big Momma points out they do not know how to drive, and they do not have any money to buy a present with. The only thing they can do is see what they can find for presents in the pasture.
“Everyone scatters out around Bird Scratch Ranch in search of presents. Little Windy goes with Stubby to help look. Along the way, they stop to help an abandoned puppy and bring him home with them.
“It is about to become a special Christmas for someone at Bird Scratch Ranch.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tami Johnson’s new book is a heartwarming tale that’s perfect for the Christmas season and is sure to delight readers of all ages. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Tami’s story to life, “Bird Scratch Ranch: The Perfect Christmas Present” will transport readers on a thrilling adventure as they discover the incredible joy in finding and giving a present straight from the heart.
Readers can purchase “Bird Scratch Ranch: The Perfect Christmas Present” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
