Author Tami Johnson’s New Book, “Bird Scratch Ranch: The Perfect Christmas Present,” Follows Animals Living on a Ranch as They Search for a Christmas Gift for Their Human

Recent release “Bird Scratch Ranch: The Perfect Christmas Present” from Covenant Books author Tami Johnson is an adorable story that centers around a group of farm animals on the hunt to find Christmas presents for their humans. Along the way, they befriend an abandoned puppy, and bring him home to become the ultimate gift.