Author Dr. Jason Bransford’s New Book “The Future is Bright: How Gem Prep Is Reimagining Education and Building Tomorrow’s Leaders” Explores Overdue Changes to Education
Recent release “The Future is Bright: How Gem Prep Is Reimagining Education and Building Tomorrow’s Leaders” from Covenant Books author Dr. Jason Bransford is a comprehensive and eye-opening look at the unique approaches that Gem Prep schools are taking to provide a rigorous and relevant educational experience to their students.
Pocatello, ID, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jason Bransford, who has dedicated his adult life to raising his family and currently serves as CEO of Gem Innovation Schools, a network of some of the most innovative, life-changing schools in the country, has completed his new book, “The Future is Bright: How Gem Prep Is Reimagining Education and Building Tomorrow’s Leaders”: a thought-provoking look at the revolutionary ways in which Gem Prep is changing education, and how other teachers and education leaders can adopt these tactics with their own students.
Born and raised in Baytown, Texas, Dr. Bransford began his career as a teacher in the Houston area, where he enjoyed serving in various teaching capacities. His family relocated to Idaho in 2007, where he began his experience with Gem Innovation Schools after accepting a position working as a teacher for Gem Prep: Online (formerly called Idaho Distance Education Academy). After two years of working for the statewide online school as a teacher and administrator, in 2009, he accepted the promotion to lead the school. Due to the tremendous student success seen in the online school, an opportunity to expand the school’s work was presented. The team was inspired to create a network of K-12 brick-and-mortar schools, thus providing more students with access to this great education option and creating the first charter school network in the state of Idaho.
“‘The Future is Bright: How Gem Prep is Reimaging Education and Building Tomorrow’s Leaders’ captures the essence of how some of America’s best schools are transforming education and the next generation,” writes Dr. Bransford. “Gem Prep schools utilize strong academics, competency development, and exposure to a variety of experiences to prepare today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders. Gem Prep’s approach to education places students in the driver’s seat of their education as they incrementally take ownership of their education and their future.
“This book helps the reader understand how Gem Prep accomplishes its work, but it also helps the reader understand how educational leaders can pursue foundational shifts in their approach to education to successfully propel students toward a bright future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Jason Bransford’s new book is shared with the author’s hope of helping to deepen the commitment of education stakeholders, lawmakers, business leaders, parents, grandparents, philanthropic leaders, and anyone who wants to better understand and support the rising generation to fully support a transformational education system.
Readers can purchase “The Future is Bright: How Gem Prep Is Reimagining Education and Building Tomorrow’s Leaders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
