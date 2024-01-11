Author Rodney Peavy’s New Book, “Killing My Old Man; Being the Person God Sees in Me,” Explores How to Shift from a Lifetime of Sin to a Lasting Relationship with God

Recent release “Killing My Old Man; Being the Person God Sees in Me” from Covenant Books author Rodney Peavy is a poignant, faith-based read that examines the ways in which one can cast off their old selves and live a life in accordance with God’s teachings, completely free from the shackles of sin.