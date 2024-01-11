Author Rodney Peavy’s New Book, “Killing My Old Man; Being the Person God Sees in Me,” Explores How to Shift from a Lifetime of Sin to a Lasting Relationship with God
Recent release “Killing My Old Man; Being the Person God Sees in Me” from Covenant Books author Rodney Peavy is a poignant, faith-based read that examines the ways in which one can cast off their old selves and live a life in accordance with God’s teachings, completely free from the shackles of sin.
Flowery Branch, GA, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rodney Peavy, who holds a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, a bachelor’s degree in Christian education, and an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Grace Bible Institute, has completed his new book, “Killing My Old Man; Being the Person God Sees in Me”: a thought-provoking tool designed to help readers break free from the cycle of sin so that they can live freely within God’s mercy and salvation.
A native of the state of Georgia, author Rodney Peavy and his family currently reside in Flowery Branch where he serves as pastor of Macedonia Community Baptist Church. He has served on staff in church ministry since the age of eighteen in varying capacities, including youth ministry, and in both associate and senior pastor positions in churches across the central and north Georgia area. For these many years, his passion has been to fulfill God’s vocational call in his life.
Peavy writes, “As a Christian, do you ever wonder why you still struggle with sin? Are you tired of repeating the same old mistakes? Have you found yourself caught in a seemingly never-ending cycle of habitual sin and shame? Are you tired of the feelings of defeat and long for the freedom, peace, and victory promised in being a new creation? Then it’s time to face him. He is called the old man, the old self, or our old nature. We all have one. Are you ready to look him in the eye? Are you ready to fight him? Are you ready to live free? Let it begin today. It’s time to kill your old man and be the person God sees in you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rodney Peavy’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help people find the answers that they require in life that will help them forge a strong, ever-growing relationship with the Lord. Drawing on his years of experience in ministry, Peavy weaves a compelling roadmap that will lead readers from all walks of life towards a new path that will open their hearts and minds to God and his blessings.
Readers can purchase “Killing My Old Man; Being the Person God Sees in Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
