P.H. Forman’s New Book, “Lyrics From The Labyrinth: A Mind Unleashed,” is a Compelling and Alluring Collection of 23 Poems That Highlight the Vast Experience of Humanity
Recent release “Lyrics From The Labyrinth: A Mind Unleashed” from Page Publishing author P.H. Forman is a striking and insightful compilation of poetry that spans the gamut of human thought and expression.
Swartz Creek, MI, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.H. Forman, a former auto worker, has completed his new book, “Lyrics From The Labyrinth: A Mind Unleashed”: a refreshing and gripping text that combines several profound poems into one impressive collection.
The opening poem begins, “I’ve been alone so long, I’ve lost control. Chains now rattle, deep within my soul... And ghostly apparitions do appear; They haunt me, in this citadel of fear. As of late, my heart begins to pound...At the birth of each and every sound. Demons lurk in shadows, to the rear; They stalk me, in this citadel of fear.”
Published by Page Publishing, P.H. Forman’s exciting book is a wonderful collection of 23 intriguing poems. Forman takes readers on an epic journey through the complex passageways of his mind to unveil these unique poems. His work spans a variety of subjects that are sure to immerse readers. He touches on themes of history, psychology, romance, and retribution… but he also displays a propensity for imagery-oriented verse, and for the inane.
Forman’s writing is mindful and captivating, and it encourages readers to think for themselves. The subject matter and perspective of his poetry embraces a wide variety of ideas. One poem takes the form of a Gothic-styled narrative, while another renders a poignant depiction of the J.F.K. assassination. There is even a poem that recounts a tale of alien abduction. Indeed, there is something for most every reader in Forman’s poetry, although it is not recommended for younger, sensitive individuals.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Lyrics From The Labyrinth: A Mind Unleashed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
