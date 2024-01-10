Author Syed T. Mohiuddin’s Book, “Zurian Chronicles: A Daughter’s Call,” is a Riveting Work Following a Family to a Warrior World Locked in a Battle Between Good and Evil
Recent release “Zurian Chronicles: A Daughter’s Call” from author Syed T. Mohiuddin is a spellbinding saga following siblings on a quest to both escape the mysterious and terrifying danger that stalks them and discover the true fate of the father they thought had been lost years prior. The emergence of astonishing power in the eldest son, Rayhan, the sudden reappearance of their mother, and a mind-bending journey through a portal between two worlds envelop readers in a breathtaking adventure.
Cincinnati, OH, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Syed T. Mohiuddin, a passionate reader who was sixteen when he moved from his native India to the United States and presently lives with his wife and dog in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he enjoys watching cricket, playing video games, and geeking out with his friends over a long session of Dungeons & Dragons, has completed his new book, “Zurian Chronicles: A Daughter’s Call”: a gripping and potent literary debut.
Upon learning that their parents may be alive, Rayhan, Ayden, and Ciri embark on a journey to discover the truth. They find themselves in an unfamiliar world called Zuria, which is fraught with supernatural creatures and mysteries dating back millions of years.
A conflict within the Wardens, a group of superpowered beings sworn to protect Zuria and its inhabitants, has left the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, the siblings uncover family secrets that place Rayhan at the center of the conflict. He has inherited a power that neither his mind nor his body was prepared for.
Can the siblings stop the Wardens that have turned their backs on the people of Zuria? Can Rayhan control the beast within, or will he become a bigger threat to his family than the monsters hunting them?
Published by Page Publishing, Syed T. Mohiuddin’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid fantasy fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Zurian Chronicles: A Daughter’s Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Upon learning that their parents may be alive, Rayhan, Ayden, and Ciri embark on a journey to discover the truth. They find themselves in an unfamiliar world called Zuria, which is fraught with supernatural creatures and mysteries dating back millions of years.
A conflict within the Wardens, a group of superpowered beings sworn to protect Zuria and its inhabitants, has left the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, the siblings uncover family secrets that place Rayhan at the center of the conflict. He has inherited a power that neither his mind nor his body was prepared for.
Can the siblings stop the Wardens that have turned their backs on the people of Zuria? Can Rayhan control the beast within, or will he become a bigger threat to his family than the monsters hunting them?
Published by Page Publishing, Syed T. Mohiuddin’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid fantasy fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Zurian Chronicles: A Daughter’s Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories