Author Syed T. Mohiuddin’s Book, “Zurian Chronicles: A Daughter’s Call,” is a Riveting Work Following a Family to a Warrior World Locked in a Battle Between Good and Evil

Recent release “Zurian Chronicles: A Daughter’s Call” from author Syed T. Mohiuddin is a spellbinding saga following siblings on a quest to both escape the mysterious and terrifying danger that stalks them and discover the true fate of the father they thought had been lost years prior. The emergence of astonishing power in the eldest son, Rayhan, the sudden reappearance of their mother, and a mind-bending journey through a portal between two worlds envelop readers in a breathtaking adventure.