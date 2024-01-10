Author William E. Oliver, Jr.’s New Book, "Clear Thoughts from a Deep Black Man," is an Engaging Collection of Poetry Written Over the Course of Several Decades
Recent release “Clear Thoughts from a Deep Black Man” from Page Publishing author William E. Oliver, Jr. is a thought-provoking book of poetry exploring love, nature, interpersonal relationships, and the vicissitudes of modern life.
Greensboro, NC, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William E. Oliver, Jr., a certified psychiatric nurse and the father of two wonderful adult daughters, has completed his new book, “Clear Thoughts from a Deep Black Man”: a compelling poetic work inspired by his own experiences and his work helping people through their most difficult days.
My poems ponder the meaning of life. Some in a whimsical form, some in a serious form. They ask, “How can this be?,” “Why can’t they be?,” and “If this exist, why does that not exist?”
Published by Page Publishing, William E. Oliver, Jr.’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Clear Thoughts from a Deep Black Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
