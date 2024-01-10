Avis Smith’s New Book, “African American: The Opposition Court Case: My experience as a black man in America refusing to be identified as African American,” is Released

Recent release “African American: The Opposition Court Case: My experience as a black man in America refusing to be identified as African American” from Page Publishing author Avis Smith describes the life journey of the author before, during, and after his discharge from the United States Air Force and his emphatic disapproval of the term African American to describe all black people.