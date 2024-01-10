George Guthrie’s New Book, "Never Ending Love," is an Expressive Collection of Poetry That Paints a Compressive Picture of the Beautiful Complexity of Love
Recent release “Never Ending Love” from Page Publishing author George Guthrie is a moving book of poems dedicated to love in all its forms. From a relationship’s highs to its lows, Guthrie chronicles the different stages of love through his impressive assemblage of works.
New York, NY, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George Guthrie, a gifted poet who survived an unstable childhood in abusive environments and the foster care system, has completed his new book, “Never Ending Love”: a gripping and potent compilation of love poems.
“These poems depict life, love, and how one feels about another person,” says George Guthrie. “It shows the joy of being with someone you care about. It is a tale of one’s happiness and the ups and downs that people go through as a couple.”
Published by Page Publishing, George Guthrie’s emotional tale is an eloquent reflection of the author’s devotion to his partner. “Never Ending Love” explores the different stages of a relationship. From flowery prose praising his partner to deep bouts of depression, Guthrie’s poetry is an honest and heartfelt depiction of consuming affection.
George Guthrie’s upbringing in the foster care system taught him how to care for others and gave him the emotional intelligence on display in “Never Ending Love.” His inspiring story of overcoming adversity is the backdrop for these poems. Readers are sure to be touched by the doting and thoughtful poetry in Guthrie’s new release.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Never Ending Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
