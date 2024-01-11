"Empath of The Empire," an Intriguingly Vulnerable Memoir by Scott Mathewson
Recent release “Empath of The Empire,” by Scott Mathewson, dances through philosophy, psychology, truth, order, and freedom in a breezy, easy-to-follow styled memoir.
Portland, OR, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Once upon a time, a bewildered, broken-hearted child arrived in a world, where his very presence utterly confounded him. But here's the twist: Cult leaders swoop in, only to realize this kid was way too much for the world to handle. With his boundless imagination, he brought joy to all, yet peace remained elusive. World institutions intervened, hoping to mend his heartbreak, but it lingered. So, he began daydreaming about his escape plan.
In this quirky twist on the classic tale of heartbreak, cults, and world-saving institutions, "Empath of The Empire" emerges as a powerful story of the unyielding human spirit. Prepare to be inspired to embrace your own destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Empath of The Empire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Categories