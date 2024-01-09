Tampa Native Releases Brand New Poetry Collection Celebrating Trials and Triumphs of His Personal Journey
Tampa, FL, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tampa, FL native James W. A. releases his sophomore collection Desolation & Epiphany. The book officially released on October 1, 2023 with a release party being held at Coppertail Brewing Company in Tampa, FL. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online retailers. To see pictures from his festive release party, visit https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx8MkXwsnmh/?img_index=1.
About the book:
In his sophomore title and first pure poetry collection, James W. A. explores the duality found in the journey of one’s soul. Drawing from his own history, observations, and imagination, he conjures the misery of younger days, the peace of more mature ones, and the meanings of life and love in both. Found within these pages are stories, musings, dreams, hopes, and emotions that show a progression from sorrow into joy, and the shades of each in the other. Pour a glass, open your heart, and prepare to venture forth with the titular concepts to experience for yourself the darkness of Desolation and the triumphant elation of Epiphany.
About the Author:
James W. A. was born, raised, and lives in the Tampa Bay area. After graduating from the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg’s Honors College, he published his first book, In the Library, in 2015. Since then, he has honed his ever-evolving, contemporary style, both creatively and as a professional content writer. While moving away from the dark subjects of younger days, James W. A. seeks to use his experiences, joys, sorrows, and wonders he sees in the world around him to lead others to truth and beauty and share meaningful stories to last the ages.
The author is available for interviews, readings, appearances, and features. For bookings and information, contact his publicist at chelseadevries@thesmartcookiephiles.com.
