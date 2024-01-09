Art Exhibition Opening: Not Exactly Realism
Artspace Warehouse, a premier contemporary art gallery nestled in the vibrant cultural landscape of Los Angeles, proudly presents the groundbreaking exhibition Not Exactly Realism. This thought-provoking showcase pushes the boundaries of artistic expression, featuring a curated selection of works by 6 contemporary artists that defy conventional realism in favor of innovative and eclectic perspectives.
Los Angeles, CA, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- February 3, 2024 – March 1, 2024
Opening: Saturday, February 3, 2024, 4:00 – 6:00 PM
The gallery welcomes patrons to embark on a visual journey where each piece transcends the confines of traditional representation, inviting contemplation and sparking conversations about the evolving nature of contemporary art. Not Exactly Realism beckons art enthusiasts to explore the intersection of imagination and reality, all within the welcoming confines of Artspace Warehouse's dynamic and engaging environment.
Captivating, diverse, and nuanced, Sally K's paintings unveil the beauty of women through a delicate fusion of vibrant brushstrokes and nature-inspired crowns. Blending abstract expressionism with realism and portraiture, Sally K captures the intricate dimensions of sensuality, independence, and confidence in strong women. Drawing inspiration from photography, pop culture, and iconic artists like Willem de Kooning and Jackson Pollock, her acclaimed works adorn the collections of notable figures such as Jesse McCartney and Kelly Clarkson. Exhibited in renowned galleries from Beirut to the USA, Sally K's art stands as a testament to the fusion of creativity and empowerment.
Born in West Java, Dani King Heriyanto’s latest series of paintings delve into the realm of childhood desires, envisioning a world adorned with joy, excitement, and happy fantasies. This collection showcases a rich tapestry of contrasting and bold color combinations, representing an innovative exploration that poses a personal aesthetic challenge for the artist. Reflecting on the universal experience of childhood, Heriyanto emphasizes the profound impact of the freedom to dream on shaping individual identities. Even in the present, he believes in the enduring power of dreams to inspire the creation of a better, more beautiful, colorful, and ideal future for both current and forthcoming generations.
Hailing from Toronto, Pete Kasprzak, a former Senior Graphic Designer at Dot & Dash, transitioned his career into an exploration of dynamic energy and life. His mixed media cityscape artworks burst with movement and texture, achieved through a unique interplay of oil and acrylic paints. Kasprzak's distinct artistic style, forged through collaborations with brands like Holt Renfrew and Coca-Cola's FUZE, captures the essence of urban culture. Each piece is a symbolic visual narrative, carefully crafted with chosen brushstrokes to convey the vibrancy he observes in the world around him.
Guided by a passion for life, Canadian artist Zabel crafts vibrant and romantic artworks that traverse various artistic genres. Zabel's spatula art, an amalgamation of cubism, pop art, comics, urban, impressionism, abstract, and contemporary romantic renaissance, mirrors her diverse inspirations. Whether it's the chic allure of gold and silver or the effervescent summer vibes in neon colors, each collection reflects the artist's international influences. Zabel's globally exhibited paintings embody a spectrum of emotions, from chic glamour to romantic escapades.
Martina Niederhauser, an artist weaving depth and beauty into her portraits of women, presents her canvases as a "diary written in colors." Communicative forms and conjunctive lines tell the story of her life against highly textured backgrounds composed of vintage book pages and sheet music. Niederhauser's collages enhance the aged character of old paper, creating a visual narrative that transcends time and space.
Shaped by the breathtaking landscapes of Newfoundland & Labrador, Mike Gough's artistic journey encapsulates the island's cultural heritage and awe-inspiring environment. Gough's paintings offer a captivating voyage through his artistic vision, exploring the delicate balance between the permanence of landscapes and the fleeting nature of human presence. Each work, a heartfelt expression of Gough's love for his homeland, invites viewers to connect with their memories and experiences, forging a profound connection between art and emotion.
Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.
Claudia Deutsch
323-936-7020
https://www.artspacewarehouse.com/en/news_detail-145
Claudia Deutsch
323-936-7020
https://www.artspacewarehouse.com/en/news_detail-145
