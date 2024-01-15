Applied Materials Dethroned as Semiconductor Equipment Leader by ASML Says The Information Network
ASML overtook Applied Materials as the top wafer front end (WFE) Semiconductor Equipment supplier in 2023, according to the report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.
New Tripoli, PA, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "A tailwind for ASML in 2023 was ChatGPT, which runs on Nvidia's A100 and H100 artificial intelligence GPU processors. These chips are manufactured by Taiwan foundry TSMC and can only be made using EUV lithography systems that only ASML makes," added Dr. Castellano. "Sales were strong for ASML in China as the country has no comparable domestic lithography company resulting in China semiconductor manufacturers hoarding its DUV systems.
ASML will maintain its 2023 market share lead of 5% in 2024, but that lead will increase to 10% as ASML ramps capacity from 55 to 70 lithography systems in 2025. Other catalysts for growth are strong sales to China, despite U.S. sanctions, and the move to EUV-processed DRAM memory chips.
