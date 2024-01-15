Applied Materials Dethroned as Semiconductor Equipment Leader by ASML Says The Information Network

ASML overtook Applied Materials as the top wafer front end (WFE) Semiconductor Equipment supplier in 2023, according to the report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.