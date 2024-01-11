Author Billy C. Todd’s New Book, "Stories For My Grandchildren," is a Heartfelt Collection of Stories That Recount the Author’s Early Life and His Family History

Recent release “Stories For My Grandchildren” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Billy C. Todd is a captivating series of stories and lived experiences that explores the author’s childhood and early life, as well as his family past, that have been compiled to share with future generations of his family.