Author Billy C. Todd’s New Book, "Stories For My Grandchildren," is a Heartfelt Collection of Stories That Recount the Author’s Early Life and His Family History
Recent release “Stories For My Grandchildren” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Billy C. Todd is a captivating series of stories and lived experiences that explores the author’s childhood and early life, as well as his family past, that have been compiled to share with future generations of his family.
Hattiesburg, MS, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Billy C. Todd, a retired schoolteacher and principal, has completed his new book, “Stories For My Grandchildren”: a collection of short stories that document the author’s life from his childhood up until he enlisted in the US Air Force shortly after his eighteenth birthday.
Author Billy C. Todd has been married to his sweetheart for fifty-seven years and has been blessed with two daughters and ten grandchildren. He lives on a small farm outside Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and loves to tinker on mechanical devices and share his stories with anyone who will listen.
Todd writes, “Dear Grandchildren:
“Both your great-grandpa and grandma Todd told me lots of stories about things they did when they were growing up. Many times I have wished I would have written some of the stories down because now I can only remember very few of them. Since I happen to know that each and every one of you is somewhat like me, I feel that if I just told you about some of my unusual experiences growing up, as time passes, you would forget them. So in an attempt to give you an opportunity that I wish I had, here are some events from my past that I think may be interesting and, in some cases, may even be humorous. I am also going to attempt to include a story or two that your great-grandpa and grandma told me.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Billy C. Todd’s engaging tale will transport readers back in time to discover an eye-witness account of a different era of American life. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Todd blends together the perfect mix of sincerity and humor to deliver a touching tribute to a bygone era while helping future generations to learn about their past in order to move forward.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Stories For My Grandchildren" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
