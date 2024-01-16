"Doubtful To Decisive" by Monica Leggett to Launch January 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

In "Doubtful to Decisive: Eight Steps to Get Unstuck and Take Action," Monica Leggett offers an eight-step guide to overcoming doubt and inaction. Drawing from her extensive coaching experience, the book provides practical strategies and insights for personal and professional growth. It empowers readers to shift their mindset, set clear goals, and take decisive steps towards achieving them, breaking free from inertia to thrive.