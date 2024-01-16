"Doubtful To Decisive" by Monica Leggett to Launch January 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
In "Doubtful to Decisive: Eight Steps to Get Unstuck and Take Action," Monica Leggett offers an eight-step guide to overcoming doubt and inaction. Drawing from her extensive coaching experience, the book provides practical strategies and insights for personal and professional growth. It empowers readers to shift their mindset, set clear goals, and take decisive steps towards achieving them, breaking free from inertia to thrive.
Hartford, CT, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Monica Leggett will launch her first book, Doubtful to Decisive: Eight Steps to Get Unstuck and Take Action (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-995-3, 979-8-88797-088-2).
Monica Leggett, an acclaimed life, business, and relationship coach, announces the release of her groundbreaking book, Doubtful to Decisive: Eight Steps to Get Unstuck and Take Action. This work is a culmination of over fifteen years of coaching experience, offering a pragmatic approach to overcoming personal and professional hurdles.
In today's fast-paced world, many find themselves paralyzed by indecision and doubt. Leggett's book addresses this common plight, providing readers with an actionable eight-step process to transition from hesitation to confident action. "Doubtful to Decisive" is not just a guide; it's a transformative journey that empowers individuals to take charge of their lives.
"The book is designed to guide you through the Action Cycle," explains Leggett. "It's about shifting your mindset, setting clear intentions, and taking decisive steps towards your goals. When we change our thoughts, our actions follow, leading to life-changing outcomes."
Leggett's approach is both holistic and personalized, reflecting her extensive experience in helping diverse clients, from executives to educators. The book is enriched with relatable anecdotes, thought-provoking prompts, and practical strategies to reframe thinking patterns and unlock potential.
Doubtful to Decisive is more than just another self-help book; it's a tool for sustainable personal growth and empowerment. Leggett encourages readers to confront their issues, identify their aspirations, and develop strategies to achieve them, thus breaking free from the inertia that holds them back.
Get your copy of Doubtful To Decisive at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/doubtful-to-decisive-eight-steps-to-get-unstuck-and-take-action/
Monica Leggett's journey as a coach, speaker, and "conversation whisperer" has equipped her with unique insights into human behavior and potential unlocking. Her work intersects personal and professional development, focusing on leadership, communication, self-actualization, and relationship-building. Monica’s coaching style is tailored to individual needs, fostering confidence, clarity, mental fitness, and empowering habits in her clients.
Outside of her coaching practice, Monica enjoys crocheting, assembling puzzles, and hosting gatherings at her antique farmhouse in Connecticut.
You can learn more about Monica at her website at https://www.monicaleggett.com/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: January 16th, 2024, 326 pages, 5 1/2" x 8 1/2", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-088-2
$35.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-995-3
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-089-9
Monica Leggett, an acclaimed life, business, and relationship coach, announces the release of her groundbreaking book, Doubtful to Decisive: Eight Steps to Get Unstuck and Take Action. This work is a culmination of over fifteen years of coaching experience, offering a pragmatic approach to overcoming personal and professional hurdles.
In today's fast-paced world, many find themselves paralyzed by indecision and doubt. Leggett's book addresses this common plight, providing readers with an actionable eight-step process to transition from hesitation to confident action. "Doubtful to Decisive" is not just a guide; it's a transformative journey that empowers individuals to take charge of their lives.
"The book is designed to guide you through the Action Cycle," explains Leggett. "It's about shifting your mindset, setting clear intentions, and taking decisive steps towards your goals. When we change our thoughts, our actions follow, leading to life-changing outcomes."
Leggett's approach is both holistic and personalized, reflecting her extensive experience in helping diverse clients, from executives to educators. The book is enriched with relatable anecdotes, thought-provoking prompts, and practical strategies to reframe thinking patterns and unlock potential.
Doubtful to Decisive is more than just another self-help book; it's a tool for sustainable personal growth and empowerment. Leggett encourages readers to confront their issues, identify their aspirations, and develop strategies to achieve them, thus breaking free from the inertia that holds them back.
Get your copy of Doubtful To Decisive at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/doubtful-to-decisive-eight-steps-to-get-unstuck-and-take-action/
Monica Leggett's journey as a coach, speaker, and "conversation whisperer" has equipped her with unique insights into human behavior and potential unlocking. Her work intersects personal and professional development, focusing on leadership, communication, self-actualization, and relationship-building. Monica’s coaching style is tailored to individual needs, fostering confidence, clarity, mental fitness, and empowering habits in her clients.
Outside of her coaching practice, Monica enjoys crocheting, assembling puzzles, and hosting gatherings at her antique farmhouse in Connecticut.
You can learn more about Monica at her website at https://www.monicaleggett.com/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: January 16th, 2024, 326 pages, 5 1/2" x 8 1/2", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-088-2
$35.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-995-3
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-089-9
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories