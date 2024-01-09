Dr Creigs Beverly and Dr Olivia Beverly’s Newly Released “He Didn’t Bring Me This Far to Leave Me” is an Insightful Literary Collection
“He Didn’t Bring Me This Far to Leave Me: An Anthology of Selected Scholarship” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr Creigs Beverly and Dr Olivia Beverly is a compelling collection of thought-provoking essays that explore key points within cultural and historical trends.
Toney, AL, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “He Didn’t Bring Me This Far to Leave Me: An Anthology of Selected Scholarship”: a sociologically informative collection. “He Didn’t Bring Me This Far to Leave Me: An Anthology of Selected Scholarship” is the creation of published authors, Dr Creigs Beverly and Dr Olivia Beverly.
Creigs C. Beverly, PhD. is professor emeritus of Social Work at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. The recipient of numerous awards and honors, Beverly was named a Fulbright scholar and professor of Sociology and Social Development at the University of Ghana in West Africa; a fellow at the Center for the Study of African Family Life and Development in Kenya, East Africa; and a Carnegie postdoctorate fellow where he served as a special assistant to Maynard Jackson, the first African-American mayor of Atlanta, Georgia.
Olivia D. Beverly, PhD, is an associate professor of Education at Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in Biology and Chemistry from then Oakwood College, now Oakwood University, a master of arts degree in Teaching, an Education Specialist in Administration, and a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.
Dr Creigs Beverly and Dr Olivia Beverly share, “This anthology represents a selective literary collection of research and scholarship over fifty years of the author’s professional career. At the time this manuscript was submitted to the publisher, America was experiencing an endemic in violent crime and mass shootings; death, destruction, and heartache over COVID-19; an increase in suicides among young people; a rise and proliferation of hate groups rooted in the philosophy of white supremacy; an increase in homelessness; and a loss of hope for far too many people!
“The reader of this manuscript will find a generalized discussion across various titles rooted in the results of human oppression in its various forms on the choices human beings make. But if readers draw anything of importance or significance from the manuscript, let it be to keep hope alive in a world gone mad!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr Creigs Beverly and Dr Olivia Beverly’s new book is an insightful collection that draws from a career spanning over fifty years through key points in recent American history.
Consumers can purchase “He Didn’t Bring Me This Far to Leave Me: An Anthology of Selected Scholarship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Didn’t Bring Me This Far to Leave Me: An Anthology of Selected Scholarship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
