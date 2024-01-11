Michael Wing & Victoria Junkins’s Newly Released “The Wisdom and Insight of Matthew Henry” is an Engaging Resource for Spiritual Empowerment
“The Wisdom and Insight of Matthew Henry: Helping Modern Christians Strengthen Their Walk with God” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Michael Wing & Victoria Junkins is an enjoyable compilation of teachings and commentary from a renowned biblical theologian from the early 1700s.
Ft. Collins, CO, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Wisdom and Insight of Matthew Henry: Helping Modern Christians Strengthen Their Walk with God”: an empowering message of encouragement for anyone seeking a closer walk with God. “The Wisdom and Insight of Matthew Henry: Helping Modern Christians Strengthen Their Walk with God” is the creation of published authors, Michael Wing & Victoria Junkins.
Wing and Junkins share, “The Wisdom and Insight of Matthew Henry: Helping Modern Christians Strengthen Their Walk with God is an incredible distillation of Matthew Henry’s unequaled insight into the Bible.
“The manuscript is a longtime labor of love that has been several years in the making. The authors, Mike Wing and Victoria Junkins, have harvested wisdom and powerful insight of Matthew Henry, one of the most influential theologians of all time. Drawn from his critically acclaimed monumental commentary on the Bible and organized by topic, this book of wisdom and insight cannot help but have a profound effect on the reader and strengthening one’s walk with God.
“The authors are well-qualified to write such a book. Mike Wing is a lawyer and longtime CEO of several companies with a DMin., a master’s in divinity, a master’s in theology, and a master’s in apologetics. Victoria Junkins is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, has a master’s in business administration, and has spent many years doing ministry work with the church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Wing & Victoria Junkins’s new book will challenge and inspire readers as an articulate arrangement of insightful topics unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “The Wisdom and Insight of Matthew Henry: Helping Modern Christians Strengthen Their Walk with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wisdom and Insight of Matthew Henry: Helping Modern Christians Strengthen Their Walk with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
