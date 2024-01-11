Nicole Stone’s Newly Released "Lullaby Ark" is a Charming Narrative for Young Minds That Explores God’s Promise to All of Creation
“Lullaby Ark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole Stone is an enjoyable resource for helping young readers relax before bed as they picture animals of all shapes and sizes finding refuge aboard Noah’s ark.
Shermans Dale, PA, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lullaby Ark”: a lyrical narrative that helps to set a strong foundation for a life of fulfilling faith. “Lullaby Ark” is the creation of published author, Nicole Stone, a dedicated educator and mother who opens her home and heart to serve as a foster parent to older children and teenagers. Holding both a bachelor's degree and master’s degree in special education, Nicole enjoys aiding her students in achieving everything they are capable of.
Stone shares, “The journey of Noah and his ark filled with animals is a well-known story of trust, faith, and God’s promise. In this book, happy thoughts of Noah and animals of every kind, floods the minds of sleepy children lessening anxious feelings at bedtime. This is a rhyming story about the safekeeping of God’s people. Children will learn about God’s love and care for them through the beauty of his animals in a fun exciting way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole Stone’s new book will bring readers a vibrant celebration of God’s love and commitment to his creation.
Consumers can purchase “Lullaby Ark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lullaby Ark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
