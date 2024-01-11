Ophelia J. Madden’s Newly Released "Destroy the Enemy of Your Calling!" is a Powerful Reminder of the Strength God Provides
“Destroy the Enemy of Your Calling!: Realize the weapons that work against you and use those God intended to work for you!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ophelia J. Madden is an informative discussion of the ways in which negative forces work against us and what we can do as children of God to defeat those that go against His promise.
Greenville, NC, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Destroy the Enemy of Your Calling!: Realize the weapons that work against you and use those God intended to work for you!”: a helpful and uplifting resource for spiritual empowerment. “Destroy the Enemy of Your Calling!: Realize the weapons that work against you and use those God intended to work for you!” is the creation of published author, Ophelia J. Madden, a dedicated mother of five who was educated in the Chesapeake City Public School system, completed five years of nursing college and also attended several Bible colleges in the Tidewater area.
Madden shares, “Recognize the weapons that work against you…and those God intended to work for you!
“The Word of God will transform you. It will change you into a positive, faith-believing thinker, greatly empowered to walk in victory daily. It has a way of releasing the power of God in your life, taking you from one dimension in Him to another. It transforms you into the image of God. God is not fighting Satan. He just exists in power and authority, as should you and I. As you use the right weapons, it will enable you to walk in the anointing that gives you more grace to be who He called you to be.
“Are you being defeated by weapons the enemy is using against you, which are meant to destroy your destiny? Do you realize that God has given us gifts (weapons) that empower us to dethrone every opposing force working against you? You have the keys to unlock your destiny. Fight the good fight of faith!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ophelia J. Madden’s new book will challenge readers to reflect on their own spiritual wellness and to seek ways to grow in Christ.
Categories