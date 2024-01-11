Zouher I. Abdullah’s Newly Released "Mark’s Gospel: Secrets Being Unveiled" is a Precise and Articulate Translation of the Original Greek
“Mark’s Gospel: Secrets Being Unveiled” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zouher I. Abdullah is an excellent resource for any student of the bible no matter their current level of study.
Granada Hills, CA, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mark’s Gospel: Secrets Being Unveiled”: a helpful tool for bringing God’s word directly to His people. “Mark’s Gospel: Secrets Being Unveiled” is the creation of published author, Zouher I. Abdullah.
Abdullah shares, “The great urgency that gave birth to this work is in fact the lack of a single accurate translation of the Greek book of Mark in the English-speaking world, though by far, plenty of new translations had been made but the same mistakes of the older ones were repeated.
“Based upon the Authorized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate Version of the New Testament Greek Text (1904, 1912), which is an extremely important scholarly achievement being drawn from Byzantium and one of the most authoritative forms of the Greek New Testament text, for it is based entirely upon Byzantine lectionaries’ manuscripts, that been used in the Greek-speaking churches through the centuries, this accurate translation of Mark’s Gospel, as presenting the most accurate English translation of the Greek Mark’s Gospel, intends to provide the reader with a comprehensible reading of the earliest scripture narrative account of Jesus’s life and teachings truly meaningful, unveiling what is believed to be secrets in Mark’s Gospel and, simultaneously, bridging the gap between scholar and layperson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zouher I. Abdullah’s new book offers readers a clarified translation meant to help in sharing the Gospel of Mark.
Consumers can purchase “Mark’s Gospel: Secrets Being Unveiled” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mark’s Gospel: Secrets Being Unveiled,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
