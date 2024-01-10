Norm Nelson’s New Book, “A Heart Too Far,” is a Captivating Story About Love’s Persistence and the Beautiful Girl Who Could Melt an Old Rodeo Cowboy’s Heart
Belton, TX, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Norm Nelson, a retired police officer and senior pro champion bull rider, has completed his most recent book, “A Heart Too Far”: a gripping and potent tale of forbidden love.
“I left LA with nothing,” writes Norm Nelson in his novel. “Oh, I had a couple of dollars, a pension, and a deep, dark nightmare I couldn’t screw away or run away from. The police department gave what they thought I needed—a little money and peace of mind. I learned years before that the things we do just stay with us. Mistakes of the heart are, nevertheless, still mistakes that we pay for long into the deep, dark night that seems to last ‘forever.’
“I was running to Douglas, Wyoming. Why? I had no idea. There was a girl I met years ago when she was only seventeen years old. I didn’t love her. I was just an old cowboy looking for something that I left behind. What was wrong with me?”
Published by Fulton Books, Norm Nelson’s book is an absorbing read that follows Mike, a former police officer turned rodeo cowboy who is consumed by thoughts of a girl he knows he should try to forget. Jackie Johnson, a high school senior with a mystical charm, lights up the small Western town of Douglas, Wyoming. The two met in 1991 at the big summer rodeo where Jackie became infatuated with the 39-year-old cowboy. Mike tries to avoid the young woman’s advances during his yearly trips to Douglas for the rodeo, but the powerful force of love draws the two together.
In 1993, the pair meet where Mike always stays: room 412 of the old Douglas Hotel. Mike finally surrenders to Jackie’s enigmatic wit and beauty; it was the first time, but it wouldn’t be the last. For years to come, room 412 held the secrets of Mike and Jackie’s forbidden romance. “A Heart Too Far” is a powerful story of love going beyond all boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Heart Too Far” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I left LA with nothing,” writes Norm Nelson in his novel. “Oh, I had a couple of dollars, a pension, and a deep, dark nightmare I couldn’t screw away or run away from. The police department gave what they thought I needed—a little money and peace of mind. I learned years before that the things we do just stay with us. Mistakes of the heart are, nevertheless, still mistakes that we pay for long into the deep, dark night that seems to last ‘forever.’
“I was running to Douglas, Wyoming. Why? I had no idea. There was a girl I met years ago when she was only seventeen years old. I didn’t love her. I was just an old cowboy looking for something that I left behind. What was wrong with me?”
Published by Fulton Books, Norm Nelson’s book is an absorbing read that follows Mike, a former police officer turned rodeo cowboy who is consumed by thoughts of a girl he knows he should try to forget. Jackie Johnson, a high school senior with a mystical charm, lights up the small Western town of Douglas, Wyoming. The two met in 1991 at the big summer rodeo where Jackie became infatuated with the 39-year-old cowboy. Mike tries to avoid the young woman’s advances during his yearly trips to Douglas for the rodeo, but the powerful force of love draws the two together.
In 1993, the pair meet where Mike always stays: room 412 of the old Douglas Hotel. Mike finally surrenders to Jackie’s enigmatic wit and beauty; it was the first time, but it wouldn’t be the last. For years to come, room 412 held the secrets of Mike and Jackie’s forbidden romance. “A Heart Too Far” is a powerful story of love going beyond all boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Heart Too Far” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories