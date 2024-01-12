Author D.D. Simpson, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Project Nathaly: Learning How to be a Stepfather Without Completely Screwing Up,” Offers Advice for Stepparents
Recent release “Project Nathaly: Learning How to be a Stepfather Without Completely Screwing Up” from Newman Springs Publishing author D.D. Simpson, Ph.D. is an insightful and humorous guide to step-parenting.
Deerfield Beach, FL, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D.D. Simpson, Ph.D., has completed his new book, “Project Nathaly: Learning How to be a Stepfather Without Completely Screwing Up”: a compelling work that presents meaningful guidance for stepparents told through an engaging personal narrative.
Author D.D. Simpson, Ph.D., writes, “The woman I fell in love with was a single mom with a ten-year-old daughter named Nathaly. I had never met anyone who was so genuinely kind and beautiful before. Of course, I’m referring to Nathaly’s mom – my future wife, Diana – and not the little tornado who was as warm as a bucket of ice the first night we met. However, it made no difference. I was committed to making things work no matter what it took. It’s been over a decade, and I think maybe, just maybe, Nathaly is beginning to realize that I love her as if she was my own.”
He continues, “As for my fellow stepparents, here’s what I learned over those years when dealing with a child who wasn’t shy to remind me that I wasn’t her father. Be authentic, set the example by following good morality, control your emotions and not the other way around, and above all, humble yourself when you screw up – because trust me, you will screw up!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D.D. Simpson, Ph.D.’s compelling work is ideal for stepparents trying their best to fill their role.
Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase “Project Nathaly: Learning How to be a Stepfather Without Completely Screwing Up” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
