Author Grandpa Henning’s New Book, “‘But Grandpa....Who Made God?’” Explores a Faith-Based Conversation Had Between the Author and His Grandson About God’s Origins
Recent release “‘But Grandpa....Who Made God?’” from Covenant Books author Grandpa Henning is a thought-provoking story that centers around a conversation that began after the author’s grandson asked him “Who Made God?” Thus began the author’s journey to guide his grandson’s path towards a better understanding and forges a lasting relationship with God.
Coronado, CA, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Grandpa Henning, a Christian who lives on Coronado Island with his wife of fifty-three years, Naomi, has completed his new book, “‘But Grandpa....Who Made God?’”: a charming tale inspired by a true conversation between the author and his grandson after he asked the author the titular question on his journey to better understand the Lord.
Raised in the small midwestern town of Fort Madison, Iowa, author Grandpa Henning enjoys family fishing and hiking vacations in the Eastern High Sierra mountains. He also volunteers weekly at the Erwin Welsch Research Library, located in the Balboa Park San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and enjoys cross-country train vacations throughout the United States with his wife. Ultimately, he became a licensed architect in both California and Nevada, maintaining that practice at his San Diego office for nineteen years. Thereafter, he joined San Diego Unified School District (1992) and was with the district for twenty-two years, being their district architect. He ultimately retired from architectural practice in 2014.
“‘But Grandpa....Who Made God?’” tells of actual instances involving Grandpa Henning and his grandson Billy, when he was just six years old. One day, the normal conversation occurring during playtime with Billy turned decidedly to a focused and significantly important topic. More specifically and with Billy being a rather exacting person, very inquisitive and always wondering and searching, he began talking about God, and the result of that memorable day was his asking Grandpa, specifically, “But, Grandpa, who made God?” From that point on, Grandpa’s direction was clearly defined and called on him to provide a well-considered, understandable response. The author gladly accepted that responsibility, and the rest is history, as they say.
Grandpa Henning writes, “Perhaps the Lord is now calling you in a similar manner or will be in the future or even perhaps has called you in the past to provide guidance to a family member or a friend and you did not allow yourself to proceed. Perhaps the story revealed in this book is exactly what you need in your life now to either accept the truth about Christ, our Savior, yourself or be a part of the effort to help another come to know the plan God has for their life. Step forward and know the peace and joy that are yours to behold!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grandpa Henning’s new book is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike who wish to guide young readers in their lives towards a better understanding and appreciation for God, and all that he provides to his children.
Readers can purchase “‘But Grandpa....Who Made God?’” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Raised in the small midwestern town of Fort Madison, Iowa, author Grandpa Henning enjoys family fishing and hiking vacations in the Eastern High Sierra mountains. He also volunteers weekly at the Erwin Welsch Research Library, located in the Balboa Park San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and enjoys cross-country train vacations throughout the United States with his wife. Ultimately, he became a licensed architect in both California and Nevada, maintaining that practice at his San Diego office for nineteen years. Thereafter, he joined San Diego Unified School District (1992) and was with the district for twenty-two years, being their district architect. He ultimately retired from architectural practice in 2014.
“‘But Grandpa....Who Made God?’” tells of actual instances involving Grandpa Henning and his grandson Billy, when he was just six years old. One day, the normal conversation occurring during playtime with Billy turned decidedly to a focused and significantly important topic. More specifically and with Billy being a rather exacting person, very inquisitive and always wondering and searching, he began talking about God, and the result of that memorable day was his asking Grandpa, specifically, “But, Grandpa, who made God?” From that point on, Grandpa’s direction was clearly defined and called on him to provide a well-considered, understandable response. The author gladly accepted that responsibility, and the rest is history, as they say.
Grandpa Henning writes, “Perhaps the Lord is now calling you in a similar manner or will be in the future or even perhaps has called you in the past to provide guidance to a family member or a friend and you did not allow yourself to proceed. Perhaps the story revealed in this book is exactly what you need in your life now to either accept the truth about Christ, our Savior, yourself or be a part of the effort to help another come to know the plan God has for their life. Step forward and know the peace and joy that are yours to behold!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grandpa Henning’s new book is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike who wish to guide young readers in their lives towards a better understanding and appreciation for God, and all that he provides to his children.
Readers can purchase “‘But Grandpa....Who Made God?’” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories