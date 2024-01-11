Author Grandpa Henning’s New Book, “‘But Grandpa....Who Made God?’” Explores a Faith-Based Conversation Had Between the Author and His Grandson About God’s Origins

Recent release “‘But Grandpa....Who Made God?’” from Covenant Books author Grandpa Henning is a thought-provoking story that centers around a conversation that began after the author’s grandson asked him “Who Made God?” Thus began the author’s journey to guide his grandson’s path towards a better understanding and forges a lasting relationship with God.