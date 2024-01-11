Author Savannah Sibert’s New Book, "Who Told You That?" is a Powerful Faith-Based Read That Reveals False Ideals Often Promoted Within Modern Christianity

Recent release “Who Told You That? Discerning Truth from Lie in Prominent ‘Christian’ Expressions” from Covenant Books author Savannah Sibert is an insightful novel that provides a compelling exploration of common phrases that modern Christians often tell themselves that are really in direct opposition to God’s teachings.