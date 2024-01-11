Author Savannah Sibert’s New Book, "Who Told You That?" is a Powerful Faith-Based Read That Reveals False Ideals Often Promoted Within Modern Christianity
Recent release “Who Told You That? Discerning Truth from Lie in Prominent ‘Christian’ Expressions” from Covenant Books author Savannah Sibert is an insightful novel that provides a compelling exploration of common phrases that modern Christians often tell themselves that are really in direct opposition to God’s teachings.
Crossville, AL, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Savannah Sibert, a wife and mother who has loved writing and songwriting from a young age, has completed her new book, “Who Told You That? Discerning Truth from Lie in Prominent ‘Christian’ Expressions”: a thought-provoking look at the ways in which God’s word has been twisted by modern Christians and the common sayings that have inspired that can actually go against Christianity itself.
“In the beginning, God spoke, and creation raced to life,” writes Sibert. “Since the beginning of time, His words have been the substance that holds the very fabric of life together. God’s Word is true, powerful, and eternal. His instruction is the perfect standard.
“Sin entered God’s creation through Satan twisting and bringing confusion to what God’s voice has instructed. Satan’s lies brought deception among people who walked in the perfection of Eden with God. That same deception is prevalent in believers today.
“Modern Christianity has become defined by catchy, easy-to-share, and easy-to-remember phrases and ideas that are accepted as true. But do these ideas even line up with God’s Word?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Savannah Sibert’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion for the Word of God and her desire to help other followers of Jesus discover the power held within it. Eye-opening and enlightening, “Who Told You That?” is a powerful tool to help Christians see through the lies that they are often told in order to see the truth that can be found within Scripture and directly from the Lord’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “Who Told You That? Discerning Truth from Lie in Prominent ‘Christian’ Expressions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
