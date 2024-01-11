Author Elizabeth Gray’s New Book, "The Latchkey," is a Thought-Provoking Story Exploring the Potentially Devastating Effects That the Internet Can Have on Innocent Lives
Recent release “The Latchkey” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Gray is a gripping tale of a young boy who turns to the internet in order to escape his troubled life. Naive to the power of the internet, young Alex soon finds himself in over his head and swept up in a world that could shatter his family and change the course of his life forever.
Pottsville, PA, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Gray, who lives in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, with her husband Greg, has completed her new book, “The Latchkey”: an exhilarating story that follows a young boy who utilizes the internet as a means of escape from his troubling life, only to find himself drawn into a dangerous world that changes him forever.
A creative artist, Elizabeth Gray has also been a business owner for over thirty years. During that time, she raised three extraordinary boys whose funny antics, zest for adventure, and escapades with their buddies, coupled with her own amazing and adventurous childhood memories of growing up in a small town, prompted her to write and illustrate “The Latchkey,” her first novel. In her free time, the author enjoys sketching, writing, reading, and being outdoors in tune with nature.
Gray shares, “Alex is a young boy who is very unhappy with his life. His parents have moved so many times that he constantly struggles with the conflict of leaving his close friends and having to make new ones. He uses his creative imagination, natural curiosities, and after-school ‘at home alone’ time on the internet as a means of escaping his emotional turmoil. This, unwittingly, leads him to make a gruesome discovery that changes his life forever.
“‘The Latchkey’ is a story about the childhood friendships that bind us, the unsettling power of the internet that we wield so carelessly at times, and the changing world we live in and its effect on our families. Get ready to embark upon a suspenseful journey that will make you laugh, cry, cause you to wonder, and will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Elizabeth Gray’s enthralling tale attempts to highlight the growing risks of the modern age, and how the internet can serve as a gateway to danger right in the safety of one’s home. Thought-provoking and compelling, “The Latchkey” is sure to leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Latchkey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
