Author Elizabeth Gray’s New Book, "The Latchkey," is a Thought-Provoking Story Exploring the Potentially Devastating Effects That the Internet Can Have on Innocent Lives

Recent release “The Latchkey” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Gray is a gripping tale of a young boy who turns to the internet in order to escape his troubled life. Naive to the power of the internet, young Alex soon finds himself in over his head and swept up in a world that could shatter his family and change the course of his life forever.